Dubuque launches effort to revitalize commercial corridor

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Dubuque officials are launching an effort to revitalize a key commercial corridor with hopes of making it more pedestrian friendly and lively.

City Economic Development Director Maurice Jones tells the Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2o76zVD ) the city has partnered with Iowa State University Outreach and Extension to assist with design concepts for Central Avenue spanning eight blocks. Students also will identify business opportunities and assist with community engagement.

Jones says once work on a nearby freeway is finished in 2019, the corridor will see 600 fewer trucks per day, leaving an opportunity to change traffic patterns and make the area more pedestrian friendly.

Jones says the city will provide matching grants up to $10,000 for facade restoration of commercial buildings along the corridor and lend small amounts to help people start or grow businesses.

