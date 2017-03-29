Vinton woman accused of stealing $50,000 from organization

A woman is arrested, accused of stealing nearly $50,000 from the organization she worked for. 46-year-old Ranae Becker, of Vinton, is charged with first degree theft.

Police say a report from the state auditor shows $49,634.32 of improper payments made by Becker while she was serving as the executive director of the Benton Development Group between January 2009 and August 2014.

She was released from the Benton County Jail Wednesday after posting bond.