Three UNI Wrestlers named to all MAC Academic team

UNI wrestling had three Panthers named to the 2017 Academic All-MAC Wrestling team, announced today by the conference.



Senior Dylan Peters, a two-time All-American, earned his second Academic All-MAC honor. Also making the list was 2017 All-American Max Thomsen and sophomore Bryce Steiert. All three Panthers earned automatic bids to the 2017 Division I NCAA Wrestling Championships this spring.



Thomsen took fifth to earn All-America honors in his first NCAA appearance. It was the fourth trip for Peters and Steiert's second NCAA tournament. The Panthers took 18th overall. UNI will return six NCAA qualifiers, the most since the 2008-09 season, when seven Panthers returned. Both All-Americans (Thomsen and Drew Foster) are expected to return, the most since 2005 when UNI had two to start the 2004-05 season.