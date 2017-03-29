Crews respond to apartment fire in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews respond to apartment fire in Cedar Rapids

Written by Sara Belmont
Firefighters responded to  an apartment fire in Cedar Rapids this afternoon.

Around 11 a.m., crews responded to 220 66th Avenue SW on reports of a bedroom fire. When they got there, a mattress and other furniture was on fire.

They were able to put out the fire quickly. They say most smoke damage was confined to a specific apartment.

Firefighters say a woman, three children, and a dog were home during the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

