UPDATE: Phone system restored for Bremer Sheriff, Waverly P.D.

UPDATE: Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett says the phone system at the Bremer Waverly Law Center have been restored.

_ _ _ _

Original story:

The Bremer County Sheriff says there is a phone outage in the Waverly area that is affecting general numbers at the Bremer Waverly Law Center.

Sheriff Dan Pickett says the phone lines have been down since around 2 a.m. this morning. A telephone service company is working to get the lines back into use, but there is no timetable for a fix at this time. Pickett says the county's 911 system does work if needed for an emergency, but should still only be used in true emergency situations.

During the outage, anyone trying to reach the Bremer County Sheriff's Office or Waverly Police Department through general numbers will hear a busy signal.