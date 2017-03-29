UPDATE: Phone system restored for Bremer Sheriff, Waverly P.D.

At least one person was shot Friday at a Bronx hospital, multiple senior New York City officials told NBC News.More >>
At least one person was shot Friday at a Bronx hospital, multiple senior New York City officials told NBC News.More >>
Marion Police say road rage is the cause of a shooting outside a Marion library last Thursday.More >>
Marion Police say road rage is the cause of a shooting outside a Marion library last Thursday.More >>
Registration is now open for the 11th annual Pink Ribbon Run on Saturday, October 7, 2017.More >>
Registration is now open for the 11th annual Pink Ribbon Run on Saturday, October 7, 2017.More >>
The Iowa Supreme Court has struck down as unconstitutional a portion of Iowa's drunken boating law that allows officers to seek alcohol breath tests declaring the law coercive.More >>
The Iowa Supreme Court has struck down as unconstitutional a portion of Iowa's drunken boating law that allows officers to seek alcohol breath tests declaring the law coercive.More >>
Several reports of hail, damaging wind, heavy rain and tornadoes across eastern Iowa Wednesday Evening.More >>
Several reports of hail, damaging wind, heavy rain and tornadoes across eastern Iowa Wednesday Evening.More >>