UPDATE: New eaglet hatches in Decorah North Nest

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Raptor Resource Project Facebook
UPDATE: DN4 has hatched in the Decorah North Nest. 

According to the Raptor Resource Project Facebook page, the egg hatched between 1:20 p.m. and 3:14 p.m. central time. 

The first hatch of the season is underway at the Decorah North Nest.

This photo was captured just after 1:30 this morning, and posted on Raptor Resource Project's Facebook page.

Hatching is expected any day at the nest of the world-famous Decorah Eagles.

Check out the livestream for the main nest here: http://www.kwwl.com/category/307080/decorah-eagle-cam-live-streaming-video-2015-2016

The livestream for the North Nest can be found here: http://www.raptorresource.org/birdcams/decorah-north-nest/

