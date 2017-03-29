Alleged cop killer's trial moved to Dubuque County

The trial for a man accused of killing two Des Moines area Police Officers is moved to Dubuque County, according to our affiliate WHO-TV.

Scott Greene faces murder charges in the deaths of Sgt. Tony Beminio and Officer Justin Martin.

The two were murdered in ambush-style killings in November 2016.

According to WHO, a Polk County judge ruled Tuesday Greene's trial will be moved and will begin in September.

Greene's attorneys believe pre-trial publicity would make it tough to find an impartial jury in Polk County.