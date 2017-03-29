Alleged cop killer's trial moved to Dubuque County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Alleged cop killer's trial moved to Dubuque County

Posted: Updated:
Associated Press Associated Press
DES MOINES (WHO) -
The trial for a man accused of killing two Des Moines area Police Officers is moved to Dubuque County, according to our affiliate WHO-TV.
Scott Greene faces murder charges in the deaths of Sgt. Tony Beminio and Officer Justin Martin.
The two were murdered in ambush-style killings in November 2016.
According to WHO, a Polk County judge ruled Tuesday Greene's trial will be moved and will begin in September.
Greene's attorneys believe pre-trial publicity would make it tough to find an impartial jury in Polk County.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.