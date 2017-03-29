Shop with a Cop returns to Dubuque

April will mark the start of another fundraising effort for the 6th annual Shop with a Cop event in Dubuque.

Starting in April, Key Services will be seeking donations on behalf of the Dubuque Police Protective Association to help buy school clothing and supplies for Dubuque children.

The DPPA says they raised about $24,000 and helped more than 100 children, according to a press release.

Donations, preferably in check form the DPPA says, can be dropped off at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. You can make your check out to Dubuque Police Protective Association.

If you have any questions or need more info, contact Nick Schlosser at nschloss@cityofdubuque.org or 563-587-3813.