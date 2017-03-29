Dempsey, Pulisic star again as US ties 1-1 at Panama - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dempsey, Pulisic star again as US ties 1-1 at Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) -

Christian Pulisic made an outstanding individual move to steal the ball, spin a defender and feed Clint Dempsey for his 56th international goal, and the United States hung on for an important 1-1 draw against Panama on Tuesday night in World Cup qualifying.


Dempsey's 39th-minute goal on a warm and humid night moved him within one of Landon Donovan's American scoring record, but the lead did not last long. Gabriel Gomez tied the score four minutes later following a throw-in.


Tim Howard thwarted Luis Tejada with a between-the-legs stop in the 59th minute, at 38 providing another top night in goal.

