Statewide tornado drill this morning - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Statewide tornado drill this morning

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and a statewide tornado drill will take place this morning.

Schools, businesses, and state and local governments are all encouraged to practice what they would do in case a real tornado would hit.

The sirens will sound between 10 and 11 a.m.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.