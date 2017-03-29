Man wanted for 17 years arrested in Dyersville

A man wanted on federal charges is now behind bars in Linn County. Authorities have been looking for him for 17 years.

Darryl Grigsby was on the U.S. Army's most wanted list. He was wanted for attempted rape and attempted armed robbery. In 2000, he was accused of violating his supervised release, which was connected to a bank robbery in 1993.

Law enforcement says he was able to avoid being captured for 17 years, using many aliases and hiding in plain sight.

The Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force worked closely with several agencies including the Dyersville Police Department. Yesterday, they learned Grigsby was at a home in the 300 block of 2nd St. SW in Dyersville. He was then arrested and taken to the Linn County Correctional Center.