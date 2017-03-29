Driver runs out of gas, accused of stealing squad car - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driver runs out of gas, accused of stealing squad car

TULARE, S.D. (AP) — A driver who called for help after running out of gas is accused of stealing a deputy's squad car in South Dakota and leading authorities in a pursuit before once again running out of fuel.

Troy James is charged with felony grand theft. Officials say James called for assistance early Monday on Highway 281 near the town of Tulare, saying his car had stopped and he apparently ran out of fuel.

Sheriff Kevin Schurch tells the Aberdeen American News the responding deputy tried to detain James because he was acting bizarrely. Schurch says James pushed the officer out of the squad and took off. He says James was apparently armed.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and other officers joined in pursuing James. He was eventually caught about 140 miles away.

