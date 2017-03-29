93-year-old Iowa veteran finally gets his 15 medals

A 93-year-old veteran from Iowa gets something in the mail honoring him for his service.

Herbert Krueger is a World War Two veteran.

He says he's been seeing news stories about older vets finally getting their medals.

So, the Tripoli vet wanted to see if there were any medals he had not gotten years ago.

Last December, he sent his discharge papers to Senator Joni Ernst.

Now, this month, he received 14 medals in the mail he didn't know he earned.

Herbert says he should have gotten these medals more than 70 years ago.

Before this year, Herbert only had one medal.

He earned the bronze star medal for playing a key role in stopping a counter attack near Italy.

His grand daughter hopes to display all 15 medals he now has in a shadow box.

Herbert says he hopes other older veterans will see his story and be inspired to reach out to lawmakers about their medals.