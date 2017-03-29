First woman to pilot shuttle for NASA speaks at UW-Platteville

When the first woman to ever pilot a shuttle for NASA comes to your school, it's a big deal.

So big, in fact, that the school canceled classes and labs for two hours Tuesday morning for the lecture.

Col. Eileen Collins spoke Tuesday morning as this years Distinguished Lecturer.

Collins was at the helm of the shuttle Discovery in 1995 on its mission to the Space Station. In all, she spent more than 38 days in space throughout her career.

On Tuesday, Collins used her time to talk about her experiences in space, and what it was like to be an astronaut.

She also spoke of the things that she learned, both from successes and failures, that translate to life in any job field.

"How to be a good listener, how to approach your job with a sense of humility, so you can be more creative. Talking about different types of creativity. Your daily thinking, how we innovate. Really some general things from the space program that apply to other careers," she said.

She also spent time talking about the direction NASA is taking and why it's so important.

"I feel that what we're doing in space is so important to life back here on earth, that we must do it. I don't think the average person, who's busy in their own life, understands the benefit of the space program, so that's why I do this."