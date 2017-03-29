Restaurant not allowing kids 5 and under

At Caruso's in Mooresville, North Carolina, the rules have changed.

Children 5 and younger are not allowed to dine there.

“Sometimes the children become rowdy, and some of our other guests, it has made them upset because the parents don't do the right thing of taking the child out,” said manager Michael Mills

With its chandeliers, piano music and candlelight, Mills said the restaurant is trying to offer a fine dining experience.

Customer reactions started getting posted immediately on its Facebook page.

Whitney Labozzetta, a mom of six, doesn’t think it is right.

“We actually got up and left because the waitresses were very rude,” she said. “When my daughter, who is one, cried, they gave us the nasty look.”

Others accepted the policy.

“I agree with them. Kids are supposed to be quiet, not heard, leave them home,” George Rondinelli said.

“You have a choice. If that's what they say, it's their place, it's their rules,” Melissa Jones said.

Mills said the feedback has been mostly positive.

“We're just trying to create a dining experience that everyone can enjoy,” Mills said. “We're very kid-friendly here. We just put in an age limit on infants up until five.”