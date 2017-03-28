UPDATE: Driver arrested after crashing into Aurora library

UPDATE: Library Director Kim Wessels is not sure when the library will reopen, after a car slammed through the wall yesterday around 2:30 p.m.

Mayor David Young estimates the damage is anywhere between $10-12,000.

Within hours, the small town came together to help with repairs but the damage is extensive.

The center is considered the heart of the community for people of all ages.

Wessels says, "People are here every morning having their coffee, working out, and coming to check out movies and books. We already had people calling asking when we will reopen."

Wessels and Young say it's a miracle people were not inside the center at the time of the crash.

Young says, "If this was an hour later, there would have been kids running around because they come down here in the afternoon after they get out of school."

Updated by: Lauren Moss

************************

A driver is arrested, accused of driving drunk and crashing into a library. Deputies say 28-year-old Jerod Siebel, of Waterloo, crashed into the Aurora Library and Comet Center.

There is extensive damage to the inside and outside of the building, including a busted water line, causing flooding inside the building. The car was later stopped on Washburn Ave. and 210th St., south of Lamont.

Following an investigation, Siebel was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated and Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs.

He also faces charges after a report of an assault shortly before the crash.