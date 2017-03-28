Waterloo principal dies after medical issues - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo principal dies after medical issues

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Lou Henry Elementary Principal Liz Crowley died Tuesday due to medical issues.  She had been in the hospital in recent days.

The Waterloo School District posted the following on Facebook:

"Our students, staff and families will miss her dearly as she has impacted so many lives in our district and the community during her many years working and living here. A team of professionals will be available across the district to assist students and staff in coping with our loss. Arrangements have not been made at this time. We ask that you please respect the family's privacy. Thank you for your support and kindness."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.