Waterloo principal dies after medical issues

Lou Henry Elementary Principal Liz Crowley died Tuesday due to medical issues. She had been in the hospital in recent days.

The Waterloo School District posted the following on Facebook:

"Our students, staff and families will miss her dearly as she has impacted so many lives in our district and the community during her many years working and living here. A team of professionals will be available across the district to assist students and staff in coping with our loss. Arrangements have not been made at this time. We ask that you please respect the family's privacy. Thank you for your support and kindness."