Three storm chasers killed in west Texas crash

Three storm chasers were killed when their vehicles collided at a rural intersection during severe West Texas storms.

Lt. Bryan Witt of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the Tuesday afternoon crash involved a Jeep and a Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle. He says one person was in one vehicle and two in their other, but he could not match up occupants with vehicles.

The Weather Channel says two of the three killed includes two of its storm chasers, Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall. The channel released a statement saying, "We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved."

Witt says one vehicle apparently ran a stop sign at the intersection near the town of Spur, about 55 miles southeast of Lubbock. Tornadoes had been reported nearby at the time of the crash and heavy rain had been reported in the area, according to the National Weather Service.