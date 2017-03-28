IHOP server praised for helping disabled customer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

IHOP server praised for helping disabled customer

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A server at IHOP in Springfield, Illinois is earning social media acclaim for helping a disabled customer.

On Saturday, Keisha Dotson snapped a photo of server Joe Thomas helping the customer and shared the photo to IHOP's Facebook page.

Thomas says he was raised to practice compassion, and was simply doing what he could for a regular customer.

"I just love helping people," he told NBC station WAND-TV. "Every Saturday they'll come in and they don't even need menus or anything. I know exactly what they want."

Joe’s co-workers praised his work ethic.

“Joe has been doing it for a long time with these customers, and they are really great,” said one.

“Ever since I started working here every weekend that couple comes in and he feeds her every single weekend,” said another.

“My mother and father always told me to treat everybody as equals, no matter what race, creed, color, whatever,” Joe said. “Treat everybody equal.”

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.