Lawsuit: Waffle House grease seeped onto neighbor's property in - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Lawsuit: Waffle House grease seeped onto neighbor's property in Alabama

Posted: Updated:
ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) -

An Alabama man says in a federal lawsuit that grease and sewage from a nearby Waffle House seeped onto his property, doing thousands of dollars in damage.

Mack Crook Jr. of Anniston is seeking a total of $800,000 from Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc.

At issue is a Waffle House in Anniston that's adjacent to Crook's property.

Crook maintains that the restaurant's "grease interceptor" continuously leaked grease and fluid into the ground. He says a combination of grease and sewage seeped on and under the foundation of his building, damaging it.

A Waffle House spokeswoman says the company is investigating the claims and will respond in court.

Crook filed his lawsuit in Calhoun County, Alabama, earlier this month. Waffle House wants to have the case transferred into federal court.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.