Dubuque County sheriff's K9s get body armor

K9s with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department now have more protection while on duty -- new body armor.

"I am putting on our ballistic, stab proof vest that we have just received," said deputy Matt Sitzmann.

Two vests for K9s Odim and Mali who often work dangerous situations. "We use our dogs for searching vehicles, illegal narcotics," said deputy Dan Kearney.

Also for locating suspects.

Kearney and Sitzmann say the vests give an extra sense of security. In the face of danger, this means everything. "This is my partner, this is the guy I talk to for eight hour a day inside my car, there's no one else inside the car except me and this guy," said Sitzmann.

But also off-duty. "Not only is he my partner...he is a part of the family. Like I said he's very social, he plays well with my kids and as you can see, he takes well to strangers as well," added Kearney.

Odim and Mali are pretty special. They were trained overseas in Europe and are given commands in Dutch.

The department wants to do all the can to keep them around for as long as they can.

The cost of one protective vest is more than one thousand dollars. They're now able to wear them because of donations from Eastern Iowans. They were provided to the sheriff's department by the non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s.

