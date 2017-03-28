Local bar begins clean up after early morning fire

An early morning fire shutts one local bar down for several days.

A Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputy, seeing smoke coming from Tipsy'z Bar and Grill in Raymond in the early hours of the morning.

Raymond and Evansdale firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire in the kitchen of the bar and grill, but there is still extensive smoke damage throughout the building.

It was a rude awakening for the owner of Tipsy'z, Beth Shannon.

"I had knocking on the window and a police officer with lights in the window, woke me up. I came out and the first thing I thought that I was actually robbed again," said Shannon.

The fire started in the kitchen of Tipsy'z Bar and Grill in a stack of clean towels on a shelf. All that remains is a burn mark where the towels spontaneously combusted.

The towels, one of the last things you expect to start a fire in an industrial kitchen with grills and fryers.

"We especially thought that clean towels would have been okay; maybe the dirty greasy ones, but not ever would have expected it," said Shannon.

Not much visual damage past a burn mark on the shelf, but the lingering smoke damage requiring Shannon to close down for days.

"It adds up for sure. That is why we are doing what we can to get going and get the doors open again," said Shannon.

Cleaning crews were working hard just hours after the fire, wiping down the ceiling and walls, deep cleaning the carpet, and airing out the small restaurant.

"No. It takes a lot to stop me," said Shannon.

This, along with three robberies and Shannon undergoing surgery, comes all within her first year of ownership.

"Not being able to catch a break. It has been rough. It has been one thing after another, but I keep pushing through it. I know we will be okay. We will be fine. I have great people around me, great customers, they support me, and my family to support me. We will be alright," said Shannon.

Shannon says the community support throughout her time as the owner has been great. She said customers stopped by all day checking in on her.

Shannon plans to have Tipsy'z up and running by Friday.