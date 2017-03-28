UPDATE: Delaney Concrete fire ruled accidental

Marion Fire Department has concluded it's investigation into the fire at Delaney Concrete, saying it was accidental.

The investigator told KWWL an employee was draining gasoline into an oil pan and one of the pans became overflowed. The vapor from the gasoline was then ignited by a plasma cutter.

Marion Fire is expected to send out a more detailed release shortly.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Delaney Concrete Construction in Marion.

Thick black smoke poured out of the building, but as of Tuesday evening flames and smoke were no longer visible.

Firefighters got the call at 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon. The roof was partially collapsed, which made it difficult for firefighters to tackle.

At one point, fire crews removed one of the garage doors from the building, where a truck was still parked inside.

District Fire Chief Wade Markley says the fire is believed to have been caused by a fuel leak inside the building.

According to the Delaney Concrete website, the company does commercial and resident concrete in the Cedar Rapids area.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing, stick with KWWL.