Cedar Rapids hit & run victim has a long road to recovery

Family of a Cedar Rapids hit & run victim tells us he has a long road to recovery.

60-year-old Ronald Price was hit by a car while riding his bike on March 18th.

Police have been looking for a white Chrysler 200 model years 2011-2014 ever since.

Authorities say the car that hit price will be damaged on the front.

Price's niece Sarah Fetter tells KWWL, "He is still in serious but stable condition he is deaf in his right ear his left ankle was shattered two broken ribs on his left side three fractures to his skull. The right side of his face has no movement or expression but he remembers names and faces it's going to be a very long road for recovery. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and thoughts. Now if we could just find the person or people that are responsible for this tragic incident."