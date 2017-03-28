Statewide Tornado Drill on Wednesday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Statewide Tornado Drill on Wednesday

Sirens will sound throughout the state Wednesday, as a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
The annual tornado drill will happen between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday; schools, businesses, state and local governments, and individuals are all encouraged to participate.
Governor Branstad proclaimed March 27-31 Severe Weather Awareness Week; for more information visit this website. 
