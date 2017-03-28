Tiger dies from cancer at Blank Park Zoo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tiger dies from cancer at Blank Park Zoo

Written by Sommer Steiner, Producer
The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is mourning the loss of one of their animals.
They announced Tuesday on Facebook that Max the Tiger had died from lymphoma.
“Max was a magnificent tiger. He was powerful, expressive, intelligent and always a gentleman to his mate Misha. We are so honored to have gotten to work with him and equally saddened by his passing,” said Bonnie VanEllen, zoo animal supervisor.
