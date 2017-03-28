Investigators: Fire at Metro Youth Football Association complex likely arson

Investigators believe a weekend fire is likely arson according to Cedar Rapids Public Safety Communications Coordinator Greg Buelow.

The fire happened around 4:30 Saturday morning.

A concession stand that doubled as a storage facility burned along with everything inside.

"A lot of our equipment was kept in there that was lost and a lot of it was actually brand new for this upcoming season. And then probably the biggest loss is the fact that all of the electrical, lighting for the fields and stuff was coming through here so we lost all of that as well," says Louie Ervin, Metro Youth Football Association Vice President of PR & Advertising.

While they are still waiting on insurance, this loss will likely lead to more fundraising for the organization made up of volunteers.

"It's too bad that an organization such as this that's been around for over 45 years and all volunteer and serves a lot of kids for a reasonable value is the target of this," says Ervin.

The Metro Youth Football Association is just a couple weeks away from starting their spring season, they say this fire won't impact the season except for the fact there won't be a concession stand.

"You know we'd like to just get this behind us and get rebuilt and focus again on football," Ervin told us.

The plan is to be rebuilt in time for fall season.

The Metro Youth Football Association has faced vandalism before but nothing like this, surveillance cameras are on the property but they were not facing the concession stand.





