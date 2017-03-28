Breaded chicken recalled after people find metal in it

Nearly 1 million lbs of breaded chicken is being recalled after a handful of people found metal objects in their food.

According to the U.S.D.A., OK Food Inc. has issued a recall for breaded chicken products produced between December 19th of 2016 and March 7th of this year.

The manufacturer sells chicken under several brand names, including Walmart's Great Value.



Metal objects came from a metal conveyor belting. So far, no injuries have been reported. The company says if you have any of the chicken, return it for a refund or throw it away.