NBC to broadcast Winter Olympic programming live across all time zones

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast all of its Olympic programming live across all time zones.

Whether daytime, primetime or late night, all US viewers will be able to watch NBC's coverage of the XXII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, at the same time.

The announcement was made today by Jim Bell president of NBC Olympics Production & Programming.

On most nights of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, the primetime broadcast will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. CT, 6:00 p.m. MT, and 5:00 p.m. PT. It will be followed in all time zones by local news, and then a "Primetime Plus" program, consisting of live continuing coverage from PyeongChnag. A replay of the primetime program will follow "Primetime Plus."