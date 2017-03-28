Shots fired in downtown Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Shots fired in downtown Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque police are investigating shots fired in the downtown area.

Lt. Scott Baxter says it happened Monday night about 10 p.m. in the area of 15th and White streets. 

Officers recovered a shell casing.

No injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made.

