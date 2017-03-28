Dubuque's Carver Elementary celebrates 10 years

It certainly feels like a birthday at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Dubuque.

Probably because it is--the school is celebrating 10 years today.

Students got cake with lunch, and spent the day taking part in a number of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) related activities.

They rotated to a number of stations, where they coded, controlled robots and even got to check out constellations in a blow-up planetarium.

"We just felt it was very important to honor all the people that have been here, have taught here. 10 wonderful years of learning at Carver," said Donna Schmitt, the technology coach at the school.