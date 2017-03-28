UNI extends Tanya Warren's contract

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

UNI women's basketball coach Tanya Warren agreed to a two-year extension of her contract. The new deal runs through the 2022-23 season.

"I am humbled, blessed and extremely thankful to David Harris, Christina Roybal and President Mark Nook for entrusting me to continue lead this program over the next several years," Warren said. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with my staff as we strive daily to help our young women develop both on and off the floor."

Warren led the Panthers to the school's first at-large and third overall NCAA tournament appearance this past season. UNI finished the year with 24 wins for the second straight season.

Warren, who is the all-time wins leader at UNI, has been named Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year three times during her career.