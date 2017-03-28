Wartburg's Keller named coach of the year

Wartburg Wrestling coach Eric Keller will receive the nod as d3wrestle.com National Coach of the Year the organization announced on Tuesday. The recent announcement marks the third time Keller has received the accolade, also garnering it in 2012 and 2015.

Keller led the Knights to the program's record setting 13th NCAA Championship this past season. The Knights' Eric DeVos won an individual national title, while 9 total wrestlers grabbed All-American honors. The nine podium finishers marked the most during Keller's tenure.