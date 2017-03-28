NFL combine snub fuels UNI's Karter Schult

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Panther senior Karter Schult ran through the paces during UNI's pro day Tuesday morning, impressing scouts and pushing closer to his goal of playing in the National Football League.

"I'm strong enough to play with anybody at the next level,” Schult said afterward, “That's just how I feel personally. I got a chance to show it today.”

To say the senior defensive end performed with a chip on his shoulder would be a bit of an understatement considering as the top defensive player in the Valley, Schult still didn't get an invite to the NFL combine.”

“Trust me when I say that I'd think about that every single day,” Schult said, “There were FCS athletes invited to the combine. I was less than happy about it.”

That's for good reason. The Tripoli native's 17 sacks led all of division one in his senior season, and while he'd proven himself on the field for years, he knew Tuesday morning could be make or break.”

“Two hours to really show what I can do, and if you bomb it, that could be it.”

That didn't happen, however, as he set multiple personal bests on the field, and his 30 reps on the bench press would have finished 4th for defensive linemen at the combine.

“I Really felt good about my performance today,” Schult added, “I came out and did what I was training for the last three months.”

Time will tell if that's good enough for the NFL.