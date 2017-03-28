NFL combine snub fuels UNI's Karter Schult

A U.S. wrestler who spent years in prison for a sexual assault he denies testified Thursday that he was pressured by his coach and lawyers to waive his right to a jury trial.More >>
A U.S. wrestler who spent years in prison for a sexual assault he denies testified Thursday that he was pressured by his coach and lawyers to waive his right to a jury trial.More >>
The Dallas Cowboys will have to start next season without David Irving as the defensive end will face a four-game suspension to begin 2017.More >>
The Dallas Cowboys will have to start next season without David Irving as the defensive end will face a four-game suspension to begin 2017.More >>
Iowa women’s basketball team will host Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The announcement was made on Wednesday.More >>
Iowa women’s basketball team will host Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The announcement was made on Wednesday.More >>
Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly announced today the addition of Alexa Middleton, a transfer from Tennessee.More >>
Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly announced today the addition of Alexa Middleton, a transfer from Tennessee.More >>
The New York Knicks are expected to part ways with team president Phil Jackson on Wednesday, according to multiple sources with ESPN.More >>
The New York Knicks are expected to part ways with team president Phil Jackson on Wednesday, according to multiple sources with ESPN.More >>