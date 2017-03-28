Man convicted in Iowa shooting that injured 9-year-old boy

A Waterloo man has been found guilty in a shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy.

A Black Hawk County jury took about 2 1/2 hours to convict 21-year-old Mar'yo Lindsey Jr. of intimidation with a weapon, willful injury and two weapons charges. An accomplice is being prosecuted separately.

Police say young Anton Kincaid was sitting on a couch Dec. 15, watching television with his family, when bullets ripped through a window and wall of the Waterloo home. One of the rounds hit him in the buttocks.

Authorities say the intended target likely was a relative of the boy's mother. The relative had been at the house earlier that day but wasn't there when the shooting began.