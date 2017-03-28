Red Cross responds to five home fires overnight

The American Red Cross Iowa Region responded to five home fires overnight on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Creston, Des Moines, Sioux City and Urbandale.

Red Cross volunteers offered hope and help with immediate needs which may include shelter, food, clothing and replacement of eye glasses or medications to 12 Iowans. These responses marked the 140th home fire the Red Cross has responded to in the Iowa Region this year.

The Red Cross has been working to reduce how many people die in fires. They're trying to reduce the number of home fire deaths and injuries by 25%. Launched in October of 2014, the Red Cross and thousands of campaign partners have helped save numerous lives through the effort, as well as installing more than a quarter million smoke alarms in homes all across the country. Here in the Iowa Region, the Red Cross has installed 8,076 smoke alarms.

On Saturday, April 8, the Red Cross will team up with the Huxley Fire Department to install free smoke alarms and batteries in that community.

SIMPLE STEPS TO SAVE LIVES The Red Cross is calling on everyone to take two simple steps that can save lives: create and practice their home fire escape plan and check their smoke alarms. Other safety steps include:

If someone doesn’t have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Local building codes vary and there may be additional requirements where someone lives.

If someone does have alarms, test them today. If they don’t work, replace them.

Make sure that everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.

Practice that plan. What’s the household’s escape time?

You can also help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations to Disaster Relief will be used to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.