Sen. Grassley takes aim at drug-laced candies

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein are working together to help keep kids safe from drugs.
They are reintroducing the Saving Kids from Candy-Flavored Drugs Act. The bill would increase penalties for marketing of candy-flavored drugs.
The bill notes things like: candy bracelets containing ecstasy; gummy bears laced with Xanax; and candy laced with THC.
“Federal law should make crystal clear that marketing potentially lethal drugs to kids will have steep consequences, ” Grassley says.
You can read the full language of the bill here. 
