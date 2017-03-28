Sen. Grassley takes aim at drug-laced candies

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein are working together to help keep kids safe from drugs.

They are reintroducing the Saving Kids from Candy-Flavored Drugs Act. The bill would increase penalties for marketing of candy-flavored drugs.

The bill notes things like: candy bracelets containing ecstasy; gummy bears laced with Xanax; and candy laced with THC.

“Federal law should make crystal clear that marketing potentially lethal drugs to kids will have steep consequences, ” Grassley says.