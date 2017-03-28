Ford investing $1.2B in 3 Michigan plants, adding 130 jobs - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ford investing $1.2B in 3 Michigan plants, adding 130 jobs

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) -- Ford Motor Co. is investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities, including an engine plant where it plans to add 130 jobs.
   
President Donald Trump applauded the move in an early morning tweet.
   
Ford will spend $850 million to upgrade the Michigan Assembly Plant next year to build the Ford Ranger pickup and Ford Bronco SUV. The suburban Detroit plant currently makes small cars, which are moving to a plant in Mexico.
   
Ford will spend $150 million to upgrade its Romeo Engine Plant outside Detroit. The company says it will create or retain 130 jobs at that plant.
   
Ford is also spending $200 million on a data center that will store information collected from advanced vehicles.
   
Michigan is expected to approve $30 million in tax incentives for Ford on Tuesday.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.