Military homecoming after Waterloo win on ice

A family is reunited in a special celebration on ice.

A military homecoming happened after the Waterloo Black Hawks' win at Young Arena on Saturday.

Ryan Klinghammer just got back from Iraq. He was deployed in May last year.

His wife Kali was in on the surprise at mid-ice, but six-year-old Brayden and two-year-old Olivia have no idea their dad would join them on the rink.

Welcome home, Ryan!

To watch the full video the Waterloo Black Hawks posted on Facebook, click here.

