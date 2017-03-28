94-Year-Old woman celebrates 44 Years of working at McDonald's - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

94-Year-Old woman celebrates 44 Years of working at McDonald's

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A woman celebrates 44 years of working at McDonald's. 

94-year-old Lorraine of Indiana reached that milestone last week.

She started working at McDonald's in 1973 and has been a staple in the community ever since.

"I can't quit. I had four children. They are all retired. But for me, this is a reason to get up in the morning. The people are all nice. They're all nice. And when I see them coming across the drive, a lot of times I know what they want," she says. 

She works the breakfast shift on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.