94-Year-Old woman celebrates 44 Years of working at McDonald's

A woman celebrates 44 years of working at McDonald's.

94-year-old Lorraine of Indiana reached that milestone last week.

She started working at McDonald's in 1973 and has been a staple in the community ever since.

"I can't quit. I had four children. They are all retired. But for me, this is a reason to get up in the morning. The people are all nice. They're all nice. And when I see them coming across the drive, a lot of times I know what they want," she says.

She works the breakfast shift on Friday and Saturday mornings.