Morning fire at Raymond bar, started in kitchen

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A fire started around three this morning at Tipsy'z Bar in Raymond.

The Raymond Fire Chief says a small fire sparked from rags in the kitchen. No one was inside at the time.

The building suffered heavy smoke damage, but as of roughly 5 a.m., fire crews were wrapping up their work at the scene.
 

