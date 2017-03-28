TRACKING: Isolated shower and breezy

Dry air will be slow to track into the KWWL viewing area today. The computer models are not agreeing on how fast the system will track out of the region, so we may be stuck with clouds most of the day, but we may have areas that clear out somewhat this afternoon. The western counties have the best chance to see the sun before it sets today. Temperatures will depend on that sunshine, so we will either warm into the upper 40s to around 50 or stay in the low 40s today.

We will be dry Saturday, but another system tracks in Saturday night through Sunday with a third Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The later system has a chance for heavy rainfall, but will depend on the track of the system. Highs should manage to be in the 50s through the middle of next week.