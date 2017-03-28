WATERLOO SHOOTING: Victim's name released

Police say Regis Johnson, 25 years old, was shot in the face last night at 639 Wallgate Avenue.

Investigators say he was conscious and alert when he showed up at a Waterloo hospital.

Since then, he has been moved to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where police say he is stable.

Police did not say if anyone has been arrested.

*********************************************

They say the victim went to the hospital around 9 p.m. after being shot in the face.

They were later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Police say an ongoing investigation at 639 Wallgate Avenue in Waterloo is related to this incident.

The victim's name has not been released.

**********************************************

Updated by Amanda Gilbert

As of two this morning, Waterloo police are investigating a home at 639 Wallgate Avenue.

Crime scene tape is up surrounding the house and yard.

There is a pickup truck parked behind the house with its headlights on and engine still running.

KWWL is working to to learn more information.