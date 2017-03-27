ISU's Mitrou-Long to compete in 3-Point championship

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State senior Naz Mitrou-Long has been selected to the 3-Point Championship roster for the 29th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in Phoenix, Arizona. Mitrou-Long is one of eight college players invited to shoot in the event.

The senior sharp-shooter ended his time at Iowa State as a 38% 3-point shooter with 260 career treys to his name. The 260 threes sits behind only Jake Sullivan in Iowa State history.

Mitrou-Long is the first Cyclone to compete in the event since Tyrus McGee in 2013. Dedric Willoughby and Fred Hoiberg are the only two other former players to represent Iowa State in the event.