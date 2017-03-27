Iowa City police still looking for missing woman

The last time Katherine "Katie" Brooker was last seen or heard from was weeks ago on March 10th at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Iowa City Police issued a missing persons release on March 25th asking for the public's help in finding her on their behalf and her family's.

She was last seen wearing the silver coat and red stocking cap that she is seen wearing in the photo.

Not much is known about Katie at this time. However, her Facebook page suggests she may have recently studied at the University of Iowa for a PhD in English literature.

A University of Iowa representative said Katie wasn't listed on their directory of current students.

She's also listed as having attended Harvard University, 1998 - 2002, where she studied English and American literature before going to Hofstra University for her Master's Degree.

Katie is from Muscatine, Iowa, and graduated from Muscatine High School in 1998.

Efforts to get into contact with Katie's family were unsuccessful. A friend of Katie's said she hadn't seen her in several years but said she knows she's gone through a lot during that time.