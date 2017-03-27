Iowa OKs bill pre-empting local wage increases - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The Iowa Legislature has passed a bill that would ban local governments from increasing the minimum hourly wage, effectively cutting pay for some workers.
   The GOP-controlled Senate voted 29-21 Monday night for the measure, which already passed in the Republican-majority House. The bill now heads to GOP Gov. Terry Branstad, who supports it.
   Four Iowa counties have approved minimum hourly wages above the state and federal level of $7.25. Polk County, one of the four, was scheduled to have its first wage increase Saturday.
   More than 20 states have laws that pre-empt local governments from raising wages, but Iowa's reversal of pay raises make it unusual. Organizations say Kentucky appears to be the only other state to retroactively decrease minimum wages.

