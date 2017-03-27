Clarke University announces first football coach

Clarke University in Dubuque introduced the first head coach of their new football program.

Miguel Regalado beat out over 200 applicants.

He's been the offensive coordinator for Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas.

During his time there the team went 81 and 25.

He says starting a team from scratch is a coach's dream. Starting a football program from scratch is gonna be an extremely challenging and but exciting time and project and it's going to take some time," said Regalado.

Clarke will start off playing a scrimmage schedule in the fall of 2018 and will start officially playing varsity games the following year.