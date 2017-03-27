NFL players leave bar in handcuffs

Two NFL players left a Cedar Falls bar in handcuffs this weekend.

This all happening at Sharky's Fun House on College Hill.

Both players are former University of Northern Iowa football stars turned NFL players.

Makinton Dorleant and Deiondre' Hall are both defensive backs on the football field.

Hall is now a member of the Chicago Bears after a star-studded career as a UNI Panther that included several All-American honors and the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year award in 2015.

Dorleant played in 39 games over three years at UNI and is now a part of the Green Bay Packers.

Both men were rookies in the NFL this past season.

Police say one officer was hit in the back of the head with a drink and one man was tased because he wasn't cooperating when he was getting arrested.

This is not the first time Hall has returned to his old stomping grounds. In fact, students say he visits often and was at Sharky's a few times this month, but this weekend he left the bar in cuffs.

Jonathon Solis was at Sharky's with his friends Saturday night and watched everything unfold.

"That's when I saw Deiondre' Hall he was pushed up against the wall with some police officers and he started pushing one of them and that's when they took him away started arresting him," said Solis, Cedar Falls.

Hall and Dorleant were arrested outside the bar by Cedar Falls Police.

"It doesn't make a difference who the person is, we have to act accordingly," said Chief Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls Police Department. "It's unfortunate for them, I hope it doesn't affect their careers."

Solis says he heard Hall questioning police.

"I heard him saying, 'why are you arresting me?'," said Solis. "I heard a lot of people saying. 'why are your arresting him?"

Police say Dorleant interfered with the arrest and that an assault happened inside the bar.

"I did see the bouncer afterward and he did have a black eye, not sure who punched him but if anything it might have been Deiondre' Hall," said Solis.

Reports say Hall was yelling and spitting at officers and also resisted getting in the squad car.

"He was being a little bit aggressive with them," Solis. "With him being an NFL player...with his strength and then also being intoxicated, he had to be arrested."

Chief Olson says Hall was tased in the leg after resisting to get into the car. Hall was charged with disorderly conduct and Dorleant with interference with an arrest.

Chief Olson says Cedar Falls Police respond to bar fights every weekend, but the bouncers typically break up fights themselves.

