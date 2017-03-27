New senior center opens in Dubuque

Raymond and Norma Jean Kirpes are checking out the new Dubuque Senior Center.

The couple is in their 80s. "Well we got older and she heard on the radio the other day about this program their introducing the meals on wheels and what not for aging," said Raymond.

The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging opening the center to provide hot meals five days a week to people over 60-years-old.

It's located at St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

The meals will be nutritious, a concern for many like Raymond who watches his salt intake. "And that makes my feet burn like a hot iron, sting like a bee sting, ache like a sore tooth and hurt like a bruise all at the same time," he said.

Those with the Agency on Aging say the downtown community is the perfect place to have this because there aren't services like this there.

"There's a lot of socially isolated older people that needed a chance to get together so that's why we focused in on this location," said Donna Harvey, executive director of the agency.

Some Seniors agree. "The idea of the center here I think is a marvelous idea for the general populous," said Norma Jean.

A donation is recommended for the meals. However, if a person can't afford to pay something -- it's okay. The cost of each meal is $8.28.

The center will be open Monday through Fridays from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The agency says to get a meal people have to reserve a meal the day before by noon. The number to call is 563-543-7065.