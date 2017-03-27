Iowa DCI Investigating inmate's death

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, DCI, is looking into an inmate's death. Deputies say 27-year-old Daniel Wildman died at the Waverly hospital after being transported from the Bremer County Jail. The exact cause of his death is not being released.

DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt tells KWWL there is nothing that points to a suspicious death at this point in the investigation. According to Mortvedt, the cause of death is still under investigation. He says it is common, but not state law for counties to ask DCI for help investigating any death that happens while an inmate is in custody.

Wildman was originally arrested in 2012, accused of threatening to shoot out windows of a home and kill people in Winneshiek County. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder, as well as intimidation with a dangerous weapon.